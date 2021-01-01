Solid Skirted Bikini Bottom

Look 10 lbs. lighter in 10 seconds with Miraclesuit swimwear. Designed to shape and firm the body without a bulky lining or a vise-like girdle, now you can swim sleek, chic...and in comfort! , Style Number: 6516602 Swim with confidence in this slimming swim skirt, Slims and smoothes tummy and hips with firm control shaping, Pair with your favorite Miraclesuit tankini top, 13" long; measurement taken from size 10, Sleek, stretch microfiber ALLPlusSize,Average Figure,Full Figure,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,MiraclesuitSolidBottoms,CombinedBriefsAll,Full Brief,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Skirted,Swimwear