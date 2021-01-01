Discover style, comfort, and support with the Jantzen Solid Wrap X-Back Tankini. This stylish, shapely tankini top has a wrap detail and is ruched at the front with convertible straps for versatile wear. Underwire cups give support, with a microfiber lining and a pocket for light, removable padding, while the inner elastic underband cinches the fit below the bust. Bikini bottoms sold separately. Underwire cups give support, with a microfiber lining and a pocket for light, removable padding, included. Inner elastic underband cinches the fit below the bust. Cup overlay wraps at the center. Wide, covered elastic straps adjust at back with goldtone metal hardware. Pullover styling. Front ruched detail. S-hooks at the base of the back straps allow for conversion into a crossed racerback style. Straight back edge has covered elastic and the Jantzen logo charm at center. Hip length hem. 84% polyamide, 16% elastine. Hand wash cold, hang dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.