Solitude Utah - Funny Ski Rabbit Premium T-Shirt

A Solitude Utah and bunny ski design. It is perfect for retro snowboarders or 1990s ski holiday fans. If you like mountains, ski, wintersports and apres ski youll enjoy showing off this design. Combine this funny Rabbit ski design with your 90s ski mask, gloves, helmet or any other accessories. Men, women, boys, girls and kids of all ages will love this Christmas gift. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.