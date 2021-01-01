Solo3 Wireless OnEar Headphones Satin Gold Renewed

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Solo3 wireless is your perfect everyday headphone Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls Comes with Solo3 wireless headphones, carrying case, 3. 5mm remote Talk cable, Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), quick Start guide and card