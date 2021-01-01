Retrospec Solstice Trekking & Ski Poles for Men & Women - Aluminum w/Foam Grip - Adjustable & Collapsible Lightweight Hiking, Walking & Skiing Sticks - Matte Black

LIGHTWEIGHT ALUMINUM DESIGN: Retrospec Solstice Trekking Poles are constructed with incredibly lightweight and durable aircraft-grade aluminum. Tough enough to handle the steepest slopes, yet light enough to take every challenge in stride. EASY-TO-TRANSPORT SIZE: Our trekking poles are designed to go everywhere. Quickly adjust and secure your pole's height depending on the journey or incline ahead. Adjusts from 26"-54" to accommodate adventurers of all sizes and secures in place with a durable quick lock. DURABLE CORK GRIPS: Solstice sports comfortable, cork grips, keeping your hands firmly in place while wicking away sweat and curtailing vibrations as your climb. PREMIUM FEATURES: Includes tungsten carbide tips, adjustable wrist straps, snow baskets, boots and rubber caps. Rubber caps are designed to reduce noise & increase grip on hard surfaces. They are NOT recommended for dirt trails. For trails, use without tips or use baskets. COLLAPSIBLE: Solstice Trekking Poles' telescoping design collapses down to a compact size for easy transport. Clip it onto your backpack, toss it into your bag, or keep them in your trunk for last-minute excursions.