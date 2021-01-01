This Marmot Solus Featherless Jacket is a versatile piece that is water resistant and able to be combined with other Zippin compatible pieces from Marmot! Regular fit is eased, but not sloppy, and perfect for any activity. 3M Thinsulate Insulation Thinsulate is a lightweight insulation that provides heavy duty warmth. â¢ Traps heat next to the body while letting moisture escape. â¢ Low bulk allows for greater range of motion. â¢ 700g insulation power. Stand collar provides additional coverage when you need it. Long sleeves that fit loosely through to fitted cuffs. Full zip closure with internal draft flap. Interior zip pocket on the right panel for stashing essentials while you're on-the-go. On-seam zip close hand pockets. Adjustable drawcord at the hem gives you the perfect fit every time. Elastic binding at the cuffs and hem help keep the elements at bay. Zippin Compatible system lets you connect your coat and pants to help keep the elements at bay. Quilted baffles help keep synthetic loose-fiber fill in place to reduce cold spots. Branding on left chest. 100% nylon; Lining: 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 32 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.