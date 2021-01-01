Solutions T480 Talkabout Rechargeable Emergency Preparedness TwoWay Radio Single Unit RedWhite

With a range of up to 35 miles and freedom to communicate wirelessly, the T480 won't slow you down. The range in real-life conditions can be reduced from maximum range. 22 Channels each with 121 Privacy Codes. With 22 channels and 121 privacy codes, totaling 2,662 combinations, it is easy to find an available channel. When in danger, easily ask for help. Press the emergency alert button and the radio will transmit an alert siren followed by spoken or incidental sounds. This will allows others to know that you have an impending danger. Keep updated with real-time weather conditions by turning on the weather channel or initiating weather alerts. With these capabilities, you will always be prepared for the unexpected. Push-To-Talk (PTT) power boost allows you to extend the transmission range by increasing the transmitter power output. It also saves battery life when no power boost is necessary.