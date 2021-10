Somebody Toucha My Spaghet for men women & kids who love memes & inside jokes! Buy if you dislike touched spaghetti! For more colors click on our brand name. Perfect meme shirt for any gift giving occasion. Great addition to other meme accessories, meme apparel. For sizing refer to the size chart on the left. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.