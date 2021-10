Someone From Missouri Loves Me design features a cute hand drawn rainbow graphic and Someone from Missouri Loves Me in hearts text. Designed for those from Missouri to give to their loved ones, makes a fun Missouri souvenir too. Tell your loved ones that someone from Missouri loves them in this design from Someone Loves Me Merch. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.