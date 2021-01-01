Someone In Texas Loves Me Vintage Sunset Tote Bag

Someone In Texas Loves Me design features a vintage sunset graphic and Someone In Texas Loves Me text, all distressed for that vintage look. Designed for Texans to give to their loved ones, makes a fun Texas souvenir too. Tell your loved ones that someone In Texas loves them. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.