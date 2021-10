The stylish design shows a casual silhouette of a dynamic parcour-jumper. In the backward salto with the funny saying: something jumping today Perfect gift idea for freerunners, parcour-freaks, trampoline jumpers and tricking fans, acrobats, gymnasts and gymnastics fans, for anyone who trains balance, balance and body control and love their front flips and backflips. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem