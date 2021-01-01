Something Navy Mya Pleated Skort in Navy. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Something Navy Mya Pleated Skort in Navy. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 99% cotton 1% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Shorts lining. Elastic paperbag waistSide seam pockets. Pleated detailFleece fabric. Item not sold as a set. Skort measures approx 15 in length. SOMR-WF2. SWEB001104. For the everyday icon. Founded by Arielle Charnas in 2009, Something Navy has evolved from a trusted style blog to a leading fashion brand and content destination that helps women celebrate their individual style. Featuring not-so-basic essentials with a fun and approachable flair, Something Navy is made for trendsetters who crave something aspirational, elevated, and timeless in their day to day.