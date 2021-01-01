Somewhere With My Collie Women's Outdoor Wilderness Tote Bag

Love going on adventures with your Collie? This is the perfect retro, distressed design. A silhouette image of a woman and her Collie with mountains and retro sky in the background. Great for any gal who loves hiking, camping, climbing outdoors, nature, and sharing that with her Collie! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.