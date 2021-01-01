Lamkin Sonar Tour Standard Golf Grip, Grey/Blue

Be in touch with your club using the Lamkin Sonar Tour Standard Golf Grip. This grip utilizes a proprietary FINGERPRINT Technology that features a consistent micro-texture pattern to deliver omnidirectional traction and control. It was designed with your grip in mind using a traditional tapered shape and a super tacky surface. Technology FINGERPRINT Technology featuring a consistent micro-texture pattern that provides slip-resistant control and omnidirectional grip traction Patent-pending GENESIS material that is slightly firmer for enhanced torsion control Design Details Super tacky surface Classic tapered shape Logo down design inspired by Tour player preferences .60 core