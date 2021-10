Slender suede straps crisscross and wrap around the ankle of a sophisticated peep-toe sandal that pairs perfectly with casual looks or dressier ensembles. A memory-foam-cushioned footbed and a walkable heel add comfort to the versatile style. 2 1/2" heel (size 8.5). Adjustable strap with buckle closure. Memory-foam-cushioned footbed with arch support. Leather or textile upper/synthetic lining and sole. By J. Renee; imported. Women's Shoes.