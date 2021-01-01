Song of Style Sonnet Midi Dress in Lemon. - size XS (also in S, M) Song of Style Sonnet Midi Dress in Lemon. - size XS (also in S, M) Self: 70% tencel 30% ramieLining: 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash. Partially lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Cinched drawstring bust and waist with tie closures. Lightweight linen fabric with puff sleeves and side slits. SOSR-WD162. SOSD388 U21. The Song of Style girl is understated yet elevated. She's not consumed by trends, but instead focuses on timeless pieces. She is energetic, artsy, bold, and colorful... just like founder Aimee Song. An influential fashion and lifestyle blogger, Aimee's passion for art, photography, and architecture inspire the SOS collection's signature looks: puffy-sleeved dresses, retro tailoring, and offbeat color combinations and textures. It infuses even the simplest basics with playful details and hints of glamour. In essence, Song of Style encourages individuality and all the fun ways to express it.