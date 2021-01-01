Sony Wireless Over-Ear Noise Reduction Headphones (WHRF400R) with Transmitter Dock (TMRRF400) + Sony Rechargeable Battery + Connecting Cables + AC.

Best Quality Guranteed. This Kit Includes; Sony RF400 Wireless Home Theater Headphones, Sony TMR-RF400 Transmitter Base Station, Sony Rechargeable Battery, Stereo Mini Cable, Mini Jack to 2 Male RCA Plug Adapter, AC Adapter Power Supply, Ultra Gentle Cleaning Cloth & Operating Instructions Stay immersed in the action with wireless noise-reduction home theater headphones (NOT BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE) RF wireless transmitter range of up to 150 feet for optimal performance. VOICE MODE designed to make the dialogue in your TV shows and movies clearer and more easily understood Enjoy your favorite shows, music, and films without having to charge for up to 20 hours Comfortable fitting earpads and adjustable headband with a twist-and-tilt feature allowing anybody to use them comfortably for hours on end