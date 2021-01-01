Paradox London Sonya

A glitter-encrusted upper and contemporary mesh insets lend interest to the stunning Paradox London Pink Sonya sandal. Synthetic upper material. Strap over instep with adjustable buckle closure. Open-toe silhouette. Breathable synthetic lining. Lightly padded footbed for added comfort. Wrapped heel. Rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 7.6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.