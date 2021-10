This Buy Me A Drink I Am Promoted To Grananny design is great for the person that is very excited to become a grandma. This funny beer lover design is great for the person that likes beer and has a sense of humor. Great for those that enjoy a funny saying. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.