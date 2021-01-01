Soon to be Grandpa 2021 Father's Day Baby Announcement Top Tote Bag

Best grandpa gender-reveal party event or celebration for pregnancy announcement. Searching for a baby announcement top for your grandfather that doesn't have a clue that your a bearing a child baby and wants to reveal its gender on a party with family. Spoil your grandpa and family by wearing this top to see how she reacts the moment they realized you're giving birth soon. Not only your grandpa will get surprise but also your family. Host the party with a cake to slice and know whether it's pink or blue. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.