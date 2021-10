Harnessing the moisturizing power of Avena sativa (a fancy name for oats), this soothing body cleanser is pH balanced to protect and moisturize your skin’s natural barrier. Mild, sulfate-free surfactants gently remove dirt, odor and other substances without stripping or drying your skin. Nourished, clean, happy skin is just a shower away. All Odele products are gender neutral and meant to be shared.