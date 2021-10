Sophia Wooden Eclipse Lock Backpack Style Sophia is as practical as she is beautiful. Featuring our molten plate and trimmed in tiger printed cow hide, she is sure to make you stand out from the crowds. She is lightweight and holds an A4 notepad making her the perfect commuter bag. FLAP: USE SUEDE PROTECTOR REST OF BAG: WIPE CLEAN ONLY Grey Sophia Rust Wooden Eclipse Lock Backpack LUELLA GREY LONDON