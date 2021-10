Jade Trau - The articulated star-shaped claw settings of this 18kt gold Small Sophisticate Riviera choker reflect Jade Trau's whimsical sensibility. Drawing on the designer's expertise - her family has worked with precious stones since the 1800s - it's crafted in the USA with round-cut diamonds totalling 2.02ct, graded highly as G for colour and S1 for clarity, then finished with a lobster clasp.