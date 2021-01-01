Maison La Bougie Sorbet Matches

WHAT IT IS Snap up these irresistible graphic jumbo matchboxes to coordinate with your Maison La Bougie candles! Made in Germany. HOW TO USE IT Close the cover of the matchbox before striking the match. Strike a match away from the direction of the body. When striking a match, hold it an arms length away. Matches or lighters are very dangerous around flammable liquids such as gasoline. A waste basket is not an ash tray. Throw a match away only after the flame is extinguished and cool to the touch. Wet the used match as a precaution. Keep out of reach of children. Fragrances - Lifestyle Home Collectio > Maison La Bougie > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Maison La Bougie.