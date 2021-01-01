Sorme Cosmetics Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil - Long Lasting Natural Looking Brow Pencil, 0.04 Ounce (Pack of 1)

The dream eye pencil; easy glide, intense color, and water resistant, smearproof wearability The creamy formula has Vitamins C and E to nourish skin and Lecithin to prevent dryness The unique square shape gives better control. White is great for highlighting Apply to upper and lower lash line. Use inside the upper lash base for a dramatic look without a trace of liner. For a smoky effect, use the tip of the Fine Eyeliner Brush to smudge the line Works Well With Mineral Eye Shadow, Firm Definer Brush, and a Sharpener