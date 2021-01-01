Sorry I Can't Cattle Farming Black Angus Tote Bag

Do you own a cattle farm and raise mainly black angus cattle? This Sorry, I Can’t My Black Angus Need Me is the best way to show everyone how much you love being a black angus cattle rancher and cattle farming in general. This cattle farming design, featuring a retro-looking graphic of a black angus cattle and sun, and a funny rancher quote, is perfect for any of your friends who has a cattle farm and can call themselves a black angus cattle rancher. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.