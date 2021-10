Sorry I Missed Your Call I Was On My Other Line Paraglider. Perfect for Men and Women who are Paragliders and Love Paragliding. Great Present for Paragliders and Parasailers. For Birthdays, Christmas, Anniversaries, and Thanksgiving. Looking for a Funny Paragliding Design? Show your Love for Paragliding and Passion for Flying. Perfect for Family, Friends, and Loved Ones who are Paragliding Enthusiasts and Paragliding Fans. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem