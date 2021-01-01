You are going to love this funny, cute, modern, trendy, vintage & unique design, Sorry I'm Late | Funny & Sweet T-Shirt & Gift S010185, designed by Gray & Gold Southern Apparel. Grab one for yourself & as a gift for family and friends. This unique design, Sorry I'm Late | Funny & Sweet T-Shirt & Gift S010185, makes a wonderful gift for men, women, boys & girls, mom for mothers day, dad for fathers day, or a birthday gift for the man, woman, son or best friend in your life. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.