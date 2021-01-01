Clarins SOS Pure Mask

WHAT IT IS A rebalancing clay mask that refines pores & mattifies skin. 2.7 oz. Made in France. WHAT IT DOES A 10-minute reset to balance skin that is shiny with enlarged pores. This powdery, cream-paste maskwith Alpine Willow Herb, White Clay and Green Clayvisibly tightens pores and defies shine. Instantly purifies and mattifies. SOS Pure Mask purifies and de-shines with Alpine Willow Herb extract. Visibly refines pores and mattifies skin. Can be used on targeted areas for multi-masking HOW TO USE Apply a thick layer to face and neck Leave on for 10 minutes and rinse with cool water to help refine pores Follow with Toning Lotion Avoid eye area Use with: Gentle Foaming Cleanser with Tamarind Toning Lotion with Iris Pore Control Serum KEY INGREDIENTS Organic Alpine Willow Herb extract helps visibly minimize the look of pores. White Clay and Green Clay help absorb impurities and mattify skin. ABOUT THE BRAND At the core of Clarins is a love of all people, our planet and nature. As pioneers of plant science, for more than 60 years Clarins Research has traveled the globe in search of the most powerful effective plant ingredients. Clarins uses over 250 natural plant extracts in its formulas, and each ingredient is sourced with the utmost care for the environment to protect our planets biodiversity. RESEARCH RESULTS 90% Matte skin 82% Purified skin 90% More beautiful skin Satisfaction test carried out with 107 women. Cosmetics - Clarins > Clarins > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Clarins.