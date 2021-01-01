SOULMATES 3/4 BELL-SLEEVE JACKET THREE PIECE DRESS SET

The attention to detail in this three-piece jacket, scoop tank, and long straight skirt is nothing short of extraordinary. The wonderfully intricate Lace of Camellias pattern truly flatters every woman's figure and makes this piece one of the most popular in the Soulmates' line. The polished lines evoke a sophisticated silhouette that is truly timeless. Note the intricate openings on the lace flared sleeves as well as the elegantly finish on the draping hem and make this your go-to dress for every formal occasion. Perfect for multiple occasions. C710