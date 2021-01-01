Sound Engineer Audio Wave Audio Engineer Music Lover T-Shirt

Trendy, brightly rainbow audio waves with headphone graphics. Great gift for the sound guy in your life. Let everyone know just what an audio engineer can really do!. He or she is a wizard with sound, but NOT a magician. A rainbow color motif of sound waves adds vibrancy to this Gift design created for DJs, Musicians, Audio Engineers, Bands, and more. It also a unique gift idea for a friend or family member. Wear it day or night for an instantly awesome look! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem