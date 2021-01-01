From omgtac

Sound Isolating Hands-Free Headset Earphones Earbuds Mic Dual Headphones Tangle Free Flat Wired 3.5mm [Black] for Cricket Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Flat Cable 3.5mm Handsfree Headset with Microphone and On/Off button. Flat Cable Design prevents tangles. Enjoy Hands-free conversations with this in ear stereo headset. Built-in microphone with answer/end button makes receiving and ending calls simple and easy. 3.5mm Headset Jack Connector. Compatible with Phones/Tablets and other devices with standard 3.5mm Headset Jack. Compatible with phones with 3.5mm earphone jack. Ergonomic noise-isolating in-ear design. Extra ear gels included for ear fittings of different sizes. Comes in Bulk Packaging (Non-Retail Package).

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com