Sound Wireless Earbuds bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Headset Earphones With Mic - skin colour

With charging case 2200mah, can be used as power bank, can charge your mobile phone Can automatically Pair, Power on after taking out from the charging case Wireless stereo, left and right channel seperation, both ear can be used seperately listening to the song correct, support songs and call remind call number, the last call back, all intelligent Chinese and English voice prompts, boot, pair, shut down the phone power will be low voice prompts Power capacity will show on your phone, you can see the power situation anytime, do not worry about the electricity, make your life without worry One to two connections, can be connected to two mobile phones at the same time Intelligent compatibility: support all Bluetooth mobile phone, tablet, notebook, singing it, QQ music, movies, etc, universal all mobile phone