From monogram international inc.

SoundBox Plus Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with HD Sound and Deep Bass Wireless Stereo Pairing Builtin Mic 20H Playtime Portable Wireless.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

HD Superior Sound: Dual full-range drivers with passive radiator deliver 16W stereo sound with crisp highs, accurate mids, and deep bass. Built-in MIC, easily accept hands-free calls Sensitive Touch Control: The touch button sensitivity allows you to effortlessly play music. Change tracks, volume and wake up Siri or Google assistants with just a simple touch. Soft Mixed Lights: Built for nighttime activities: five lighting patterns that fit your mood and keep the party going with high definition streaming music. Wireless Stereo Pairing: Pair 2 SoundBox Plus speakers via a single device for a better stereo-surround sound and double the volume. Provide a dynamic music experience up to 66 feet. Extended Playtime: Built-in 3200mAh rechargeable battery powers up to 20 hours playtime (without light) at 50% volume. Recharge in 3-4 hours with the included micro USB cable.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com