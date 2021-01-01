SoundBox Plus Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with HD Sound and Deep Bass Wireless Stereo Pairing Builtin Mic 20H Playtime Portable Wireless.

HD Superior Sound: Dual full-range drivers with passive radiator deliver 16W stereo sound with crisp highs, accurate mids, and deep bass. Built-in MIC, easily accept hands-free calls Sensitive Touch Control: The touch button sensitivity allows you to effortlessly play music. Change tracks, volume and wake up Siri or Google assistants with just a simple touch. Soft Mixed Lights: Built for nighttime activities: five lighting patterns that fit your mood and keep the party going with high definition streaming music. Wireless Stereo Pairing: Pair 2 SoundBox Plus speakers via a single device for a better stereo-surround sound and double the volume. Provide a dynamic music experience up to 66 feet. Extended Playtime: Built-in 3200mAh rechargeable battery powers up to 20 hours playtime (without light) at 50% volume. Recharge in 3-4 hours with the included micro USB cable.