SoundBox Touch Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers with 12W HD Sound and Bass 20H Playtime Handsfree Speakers for Home Outdoor TravelBlue

Best Quality Guranteed. Capacitive Touch Control: Easy-to-use touch controls allow you to amplify the mood and energy of the party. Change tracks, volume and pair effortlessly with just a simple touch. Portable and Versatile: Enjoy high definition stereo sound with impressive volume whether you're lounging, partying, camping, hiking or biking. Bluetooth 4. 0 Technology: Equipped with advanced technology and compatible with all Bluetooth devices. The speaker also remembers your last device, allowing you to reconnect effortlessly. Superior Sound Quality: Enjoy your music in 12W full-bodied stereo realized through dual high-performance drivers and unique enhanced bass. Extended Playtime: Built-in Li-Ion rechargeable battery powers up to 20 hours playtime at 50% volume. Recharge in 3-4 hours with the included micro USB cable. Reminder: This product is designed, manufactured and exclusively sold by.