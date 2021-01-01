Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear and Foldable HiRes Certified Sound 60Hour Playtime and Fast USBC Charging Deep Bass Aux.

Hi-Res Audio: Enjoy your music with stunning precision and accuracy. Exclusive BassUpTM technology deepens and intensifies bass in real time. Active Noise Cancellation: Effectively reduces external noises for a purer musical experience when traveling or in loud environments. Serious Playtime: 30 hours of wireless ANC playtime is extended to 60 hours when you listen in wired mode. For unlimited playtime, deactivate ANC and plug in the AUX cable. Exceptional Comfort: Memory-foam ear cushions encased in a soft protein leather and an adjustable headband make Life 2 suitable for all head shapes and sizes. Fold and Go: Store in the protective hard-shell travel case.