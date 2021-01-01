Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker with HiRes 30W Audio Extended Bass and Treble Wireless HiFi Portable Speaker with App Customizable EQ 12Hour.

Hi-Res Audio: Motion+ is equipped with stunning Hi-Res audio which is further enhanced by Qualcomm aptX for loss-less music reproduction when streaming via Bluetooth. Huge Sound with Intense Bass: Packed with two ultra high-frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers, and passive radiators to fill every corner of your room with 30W of rich sound. Low frequencies are enhanced in real-time by our exclusive BassUpTM technology. Exceptional Depth and Clarity: Motion+'s ultra-wide frequency range stretches from 50 Hz to 40 kHz and is paired with an advanced DSP to ensure all the details and idiosyncrasies of a song are faithfully reproduced. IPX7 Waterproof: Fully-waterproof casing provides an impenetrable barrier against liquids. 12-Hour Playtime: Motion+'s built-in 6700 mAh battery lets you effortlessly soundtrack wild weekends, cozy evenings, or long summer days outdoors.