SoundLink Revolve+ Portable LongLasting Bluetooth 360 Speaker Triple Black + Charging Cradle

Best Quality Guranteed. The best performing portable speaker from; delivers deep, loud, jaw dropping sound with true 360 degree coverage Flexible fabric handle makes it easy to grab and go; seamless aluminum body is durable and water resistant (IPX4) Enjoy up to 16 hours of play time from a long lasting, rechargeable, lithium ion battery Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts; easily take calls and access Siri or Google Now Keeps speaker charged and ready to go Works with soundlink revolve and revolve+ Bluetooth speakers Serves as a convenient home base for your speaker Lets you play music while charging