Smith Soundtrack ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses - One Size - Matte Gravy / ChromaPop Polarized Bronze Mirror

Features of the Smith Soundtrack ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses Chromapop lenses enhance contrast and natural color to make the details pop Carbonic lenses offer impact resistance and clear optics Smudge and moisture resistant coating for easy cleaning and clear optics (Chromaop option only) Anti-reflective coating improves clarity and reduces eye strain (Chromapop option only) 100% UV protection Medium Fit, large coverage 6-Base lens curvature provides a modest wrap-around Fit Megol nose pads provide nonslip grip so glasses stay put Evolve bio-based frame material is lightweight and durable