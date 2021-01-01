South African Roots Ancestry Immigrant USA South Africa Flag Premium T-Shirt

This patriotic design featuring a tree in stars & stripes style American flag & South Africa flag roots with the text "American Grown With South African Roots" is for an African-American with dual citizenship & wants to show your South African heritage. Design is the perfect way to represent the USA & South Africa. Show off USA & South African pride ancestry with this Family Heritage design for an American who has a family history in South Africa. Be proud of your ancestry & share it with the world! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.