South Ocean Pant

We updated a Lilly denim favorite to now feature a high rise waist! These skinny jeans have a fly front and just the right amount of stretch to move with you and your busy social calendar. Complements, Please: The pairing options are almost endless. Top with a bright tank, an easy-fit long-sleeved shirt, or even a sweater. This jean is an all-season favorite. High rise, fly front, skinny fit, ankle length washed denim jean.29" Inseam. Caribbean Denim (99% Cotton, 1% Elastane).Machine wash cold, separately, delicate cycle. Imported.