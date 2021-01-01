South Sudanese Queen Black History Month South Sudan Flag Tote Bag

This design shows a black queen as an africa silhouette with afro hair coloured with the flag of South Sudan. A black african queen is the most powerful piece in the game. Wear this at juneteenth or in black history month as a symbol for black pride. This stands for black culture, melanin and equality. This is a gift for South Sudanese women. You can be proud of your ancestors, your South Sudanese roots, blood and heritage and your black community. You're a wonderful afro american with african roots 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.