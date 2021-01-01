South Tyrol Holiday Funny Saying Therapy Mountain Hiking Tyrol T-Shirt

I don't need therapy, I just need to go to South Tyrol! Funny saying for South Tyrol fans and holidaymakers. South Tyrolean mountains and sunrise. Gift for men and women who like to be in the mountains and nature. Also suitable for skiers, hikers, climbers and mountaineers. Addictive to South Tyrol and mountains. For men, women and children. Winter holidays & summer holidays. Fun outfit for hiking, mountaineering, skiing and climbing. Bua & Madl. As a keepsake, souvenir and souvenir. Nature fan. Alto Adige Italy. Friend, dad, grandpa. Retro Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem