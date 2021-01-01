SOUTHBEACH COOKBOOK: The Incredible Guide To Reverse Your Metabolism And Restore Health SCOTT WILSON MD Author

The South Beach Diet works to accomplish its goal of making you a healthier eater in three separate phases. The first phase, often referred to as the induction phase, is very strict and is meant to push you to the point of eliminating bad-carb cravings. This is when you must give up a host of bad carbohydrates such as baked goods and sweets for 14 days. The appealing part of this phase is that you could lose eight to 12 pounds. The second phase is when you can slowly start to incorporate more of the good carbs back into your diet. You decide how long you are in phase two, however long it takes you to hit your target weight. And once you move into phase three, you should be on the track to lifelong healthful eating habits.Interestingly, there was no corresponding exercise routine to go along with the original South Beach Diet plan. However, a three-phase interval workout and body-toning program has been added to the plan in The South Beach Diet Supercharged: Faster Weight Loss and Better Health for Life. In this book, Dr. Agatston enlists the help of Dr. Joseph Signorile, a professor of exercise physiology at the University of Miami.