Drybar Southern Belle Volume-Boosting Mousse, Size 6.5 Oz in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: A must-have formula that provides flexible, long-lasting volume. What it does: Its featherlight, velvety formula coats each hair strand to create tons of body for a beautiful, lively look that's free of stiffness or crunchiness. The mousse envelops each hair strand to prevent dryness and breakage, and boosts resilience for strength and longer-lasting styles. Overworked hair is left nourished and hydrated. It's fragranced with notes of sandalwood, vanilla and jasmine. How to use: Shake well. Apply a generous dollop to damp hair from roots to ends. Style as usual. Paraben-free; sulfate-free; phthalate-free Cruelty-free Made in the USA