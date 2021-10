Bundle yourself into the comfort and warmth of the Mountain Hardwear Southpass Fleece Hoodie. Multimedia patch design. Zip pockets at chest. Two slip handwarmer pockets. Long sleeve mock neck design with straight hemline. 100% polyester; Lining: 100% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Chest Measurement: 46 in Sleeve Length: 32 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.