Southwest Native American Indian Paint Art Colorful Feather Tote Bag

Southwest Native American Indian Tribal Art Colorful Feather, SW USA Arizona, New Mexico, colorful Indian art. Apache, Navajo, Hopi, Zuni, Pueblo, Pima tribes, etc. 16" x 16" bag with two 14" long and 1" wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.