Easy and friendly, this small size will follow you wherever you go, but please keep it in its pouch. It has never been trained to fight against your keys, cell phone or whatever else you keep in these pockets and bags of yours. We know how it is. 0.34 oz. Made in France. NOTES Orange blossom Neroli Davana Honeycomb Almond Sandalwood Vanilla.