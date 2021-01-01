SP1050VC Noise Isolating Earbuds inEar Headphone with Mic and Volume Control Bass Driven Sound Wired Earphone for Smartphones Mp3 Players

Supreme Sound: Providing the perfect balance of optimum frequency response and audio power, Sp1050vc earbud earphones produce premium sound across all genres of music; Crisp and clear, these in ear headphones deliver incredible performance Built In Microphone; Headphones come with built in microphone and volume control; Take and make calls anywhere and have control over your audio volume and music; Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Samsung Devices, Tablets (earphone adapter not included) Custom Comfort; Get set to enjoy long hours of music in comfort; The shape and size of the ear buds has been optimised to give a perfect fit and long lasting comfort, and they come with earbuds in various sizes so you can find the best fit for you Versatile: Compatible with virtually any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack, these earbuds are hugely versatile; Suitable for many branded smartphones, tablets, laptops and MP3 players, these earphones are perfect for daily use. Noise