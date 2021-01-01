Space Cats Kitty Cat Pattern in Pastel Teal Turquoise Blue Tote Bag

Space Cats. Cute funny kitty cat pattern with space stars night sky galaxy background in pastel pale teal turquoise blue green with black and starry night space background.. Official Nature Magick Designs Kitty Kitten Animal Artwork. Space cats design with a starry sky behind them. Kitty Cat drawings of funny, humorous cats playing, sleeping, eating, and acting like cats in space. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.